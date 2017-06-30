This Colombian couple quit their jobs to travel the world- and here's why

Are you willing to quit your job to travel the world as a couple?

El Diario de Moni y Beto

Dropping everything to travel the world may sound like unrealistic or a far-dream to some, but not to Luis Alberto Rendon and Maria Monica Manrique.

The couple run a blog called “ El Diario de Moni y Beto” translated as “The Diary of Moni and Beto”. This Colombian couple decided to leave the county and explore the world with no return ticket. Beto is not new in travels but Moni has to adjust and understand what a serious commitment that really was.

“My wife used to think a lot before she quit her job and we are fortunate because our friends and her boss supported us until now. We need to leave our parents and friends.

They received jobs through Workaway , in which travelers can work in exchange of foods.

Millennial travelers do this type of program in exchange of free accommodation. It is a reality that travelers experienced while traveling the world. They have taken on menial jobs like working on a farm, scrubbing toilets and even working in restaurants.

Beto and Moni

They have been travelling for 10 months from the United States of America, Turkey and now Europe.

“Going back? Maybe. But not right now. The world is big to explore and as a digital nomad too, and both of us are designers, this makes us happy even though sometimes we missed our home and family in Colombia. We want to share our journey, experiences, and knowledge to all people. I personally want to motivate and help them begin to do it. There are so many ways to do it”. He added.

Aside from Workaway, the couple has been using Couchsurfing too, which is popular to Millennials. However, Couchsurfing is free, you can stay with the locals in exchange with good deeds.

“ Our goal is to meet people every places we travel. But of course, I hope we could find sponsors who can support us on our mission” He wrote.