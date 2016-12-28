The difference between those who come in second and those who take home the trophy is champion-level dedication. Sometimes when you want something that seems unattainable, you grit your teeth, lace up your sneakers, and ... tweet at Gatorade.
Writer and comedian Jon Savitt wants to be sponsored by Gatorade. So, he put together this promo ― let’s call it a hype video ― to prove his case. Your move, Gatorade.
