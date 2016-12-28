SPORTS

This Comedian Makes A Solid Case For Why Gatorade Should Sponsor Him

The ball's in your court, Gatorade. And that's a sports reference.

The difference between those who come in second and those who take home the trophy is champion-level dedication. Sometimes when you want something that seems unattainable, you grit your teeth, lace up your sneakers, and ... tweet at Gatorade.

Writer and comedian Jon Savitt wants to be sponsored by Gatorade. So, he put together this promo ― let’s call it a hype video ― to prove his case. Your move, Gatorade.

