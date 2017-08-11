PARENTS
This Comedian's Parenting Tweets Are LOL-Worthy

Michael Ian Black does not hold back.

Michael Ian Black has two teenage children. 

Michael Ian Black’s got plenty of fodder for parenting humor. 

The comedian has two teenage children ― a daughter named Ruth and son Elijah. Over the years, Black has shared some witty, bizarre and hilariously hyperbolic thoughts about raising kids on Twitter.

In honor of his birthday on Saturday, we’ve rounded up some of his funniest parenting tweets.

Enjoy!

