How To Avoid Talking To People, As Told In 2 Genius Comics

Engaging in small talk sends plenty of people ― and introverts especially ― into panic mode. For others, small talk just feels shallow and aimless, like so:
In the College Humor comics below, illustrator A.C. Stuart gives us a fail-proof defense against dreaded stop and chat:
Problem. Solved.
Head to Stuart’s Facebook page for more illustrations.
Also on HuffPost
More:Relationships College Humor
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter