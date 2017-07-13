This Community Comes Together In A Beautiful Way To Honor Fallen Soldiers

Every two years Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Connecticut displays thousands of flags in honor and remembrance of the American men and women who've fallen in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The site is truly amazing!

The Church, utilizing the Town Green adjacent to the church, started the "Fields of Flags" exhibit in 2009, but prior to this exhibit, the community posted the 1,000 names of those who've lost their lives in battle on the walls of the church. Wanting to do more for the soldiers, they started doing the Field of Flags exhibit every two years.

Now, the exhibit "Field of Flags" displays nearly 7,000 flags - one dedicated to each soldier. The flags represent gratitude, sorrow, peace, and hope. The flags were originally left out for July 4th weekend to revitalize the community's patriotic spirit, but now they're left out for 3 weeks and anybody is welcome to visit and pay their respects. "It is our way to mourn and never forget those who have given so much," says Pastor Alida Ward.

You may recognize Alida Ward and her husband David Rowe from the HooplaHa series – " Clergy Chronicles." This spiritual power couple of Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, CT, lead their congregation using the eternal wisdom of contemporary music, their passion for sports, and emphatic desire to serve their community. Take a look at their inspiring story.

