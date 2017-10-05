This Company Believes The Blockchain Can Change Local Services

Whether you’re looking for a plumber, an electrician, a landscaper, or any of the other hundreds of local services offered by businesses, the biggest questions a consumer has revolve around price and trust.

And because of this, they end up getting bids from several different groups, reading only reviews, and trying to make the best decision based on the value vs the trust factor of that service provider.

But what most consumers don’t realize is that the process of selecting the right vendor also drives up the costs.

For instance, did you know that most gardeners and groundskeepers will tell you that they don’t charge for mowing lawns.

Instead they say that they charge for the travel. Because most of their costs are tied up in traveling from job to job and going out to offer bids and estimates.

If they could remove the bids and estimates, then they’d be able to lower their costs.

And this holds true for almost any service industry - the costs of acquiring the business ultimately make up a large portion of what is charged to the client.

Then comes the aspect of trust.

Groups like Yelp and Angie’s List have built entire businesses on the idea of giving peer reviews to service providers.

But many of these listing services have also found that it’s easy to spoof reviews, thus making it harder for consumers to really know who they can trust.

But with the disruption of the blockchain, Crystal Clear believes they can change how local services are provided across the globe.

Their platform is an end-to-end solution for anyone that’s looking to use a local provider for services.

They’re currently running their ICO, which will be raising funds to launch their platform in 2018.

Trust Factors

As I mentioned previously, customer reviews aren’t what they used to be.

When local service providers realized that customers leaned so heavily on the reviews of previous customers, many of the disreputable groups just started finding ways to purchase fake reviews.

And while most platforms will claim that they filter these out, there is still a major issue with review fraud.

Crystal Clear uses the security of the blockchain to ensure that only consumers who have actually used the services of that company can leave a review for them.

This ensures that all the reviews being left are 100% legit.

On their platform, customers will be able to sort contractors based on their rating and trust factor.

Bidding

The biggest disruption that Crystal Clear is offering is the ability for anyone to place a job order on the platform and instead of having dozens of contractors come to their house and provide bids, they can provide bids right there on the platform.

Thereby removing the most tedious process of the service industry and allowing consumers to experience lower prices and service providers to focus on what they do best.

Once the bids are received, the consumer can then choose from a list of service providers and make the decision not just on trust or price but on a matrix of the two.

And when service providers are bidding on this auction style job order, it will always let the consumer win since people are now bidding on their business.

And all of this will be managed on the Crystal Clear app and wallet.