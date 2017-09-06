This Company Is On A Mission To make The Real Estate Market Accessible to Everyone

I always wanted to buy real estate, but never knew how. So many doubts. Where would I find the money? How would I know what was a good deal? Is it risky?

Like the financial sector, blockchain is rapidly disrupting the way people buy, sell properties in the real estate market.

ATLANT is a blockchain platform that allows the transparent and liquid trading of residential and commercial properties in fractions that are affordable to all classes of investors.

Unlike how we have always bought or sold properties in the regular real estate markets, Atlant now provides a decentralized exchange on the blockchain where reviews are transparent and transactions are peer-to-peer. This system solves the two predominant problems of fake reviews and high transaction fees.

ATLANT employs the Blockchain to entirely reshape the title insurance industry. By registering real estate on a distributed ledger, blockchain could streamline the manually intensive practice of examining public records when validating titles in real estate transactions. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, blockchain driven property records could drive up to $4bn in cost savings due to reductions in headcount and actuarial risk in the US alone.

Julian Svirsky Julian Svirsky Co-founder & CEO of ATLANT

To achieve its goal of decentralizing the real estate market and accelerating the growth of the sharing economy, ATLANT adopts two major processes which includes:

Tokenized ownership

Tokenized ownership will simplify every type of operation with the real estate, including property investments and ownership transfers, either partial or complete.

Real estate tokens representing a share in property ownership will allow for a liquid real estate market with transparent prices (price discovery). Apparently, all Atlant (ATL) tokens are essentially membership certificates in the ATLANT Platform, which give numerous rights and privileges to their owners.

This owners must comply with KYC/AML policies of ATLANT and proof of member activity confirmed by running an ATLANT node on the member’s computer.

Peer-to-Peer Rentals

Peer-to-Peer Rentals will make it possible to significantly reduce fees taken from both parties (tenant and lessor) and minimize the possibility of fake reviews and forged ratings – which are the main problems of existing centralized rental services such as Airbnb, Expedia, Booking and others.

With the advent of blockchain technology, existing hotel business and growth of online services such as Booking and Airbnb could be disrupted and channeled into a decentralized service such as ATLANT, and said technology could accelerate both supply growth and utilization.

Under ATLANT 7 conservative assumptions, (just for the US market) blockchain technology will provide explosive growth to the lodging market.

P2P lodging via ATLANT will weaken the pricing power of traditional hotels, Airbnb, Booking, Expedia, with a greater impact on leisure-oriented hotels and lower-price-point hotels focused on a lower value-added product offering, while at the same time increasing RevPAR (revenue per available room).

Everyone can participate

This implementation of blockchain technology automatically opens up the entire market and makes it accessible for everyone, no matter how big or small an investor they are. This is made possible by the fact that assets can be bought or sold in fractions, having been tokenized. Therefore, any asset owner may effectively sell only a fraction of his/her asset, while a buyer will also not need to purchase an entire property, but may simply choose to buy a fraction of it.

The blockchain solution

As a shared, distributed database of transactions among parties, the blockchain is designed to increase transparency, security, and efficiency.

The ATLANT Blockchain is a database of transactions split into blocks with each block containing details of the transaction such as the seller, the buyer, the price, the contract terms, and other relevant details which are validated by the entire network via encryption by combining the common transaction details with the unique signatures of two or more parties.

The transaction is valid if the result of the encoding is the same for all nodes and added to the chain of prior transactions as long as the block is validated. If the block is invalid, a “consensus” of nodes will correct the result in the non-conforming node.

The ATL tokens which are offered in an ICO remain the currency of transaction within the ATLANT platform. These tokens also represent membership certificates on the platform. However, there is no passive expectation of income solely from holding ATL tokens.

There are many options in the world. More and more every day. The real estate market is proving to be no different.