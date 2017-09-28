This Company Is Set To Become The Kickstarter Of The Cryptocurrency World

Fresh off the heels of their own ICO (initial coin offering), where they raised over $27 Million and became one of the largest ICOs to come out of Russia, according to tokendata.io, KICKICO is now bringing their first three ICOs to the market.

KICKICO is a platform where companies can list their ICO, reach a massive audience, and have the guidance and expertise of the KICKICO added to their campaigns.

In addition to the platform, the companies that launch their ICOs on KICKICO will also be giving added benefit to the participants.

You see, KICKICO has a token matching program in place.

This means that KICKICO will provide their own KICK tokens to all the participants of an ICO, equal to 8% of funds pledged.

So, participants will get two tokens for the price of one when they take part in the ICO on KICKICO.

And while ICO platforms aren’t a unique idea, KICKICO, separates itself from the crowd by being an added layer of security for people participating on their platform.

They do this by rigorously vetting each group that launches their ICO on KICKICO.

Their HOT matrix ensures that each ICO has been vetted for honesty, openness, and transparency.

If a project passes this vetting, then they’re allowed to raise on KICKICO.

And as I’ve mentioned in previous articles, with fraud being such a major concern in the cryptocurrency market right now, having an added layer of confidence is essential for anyone looking to participate in ICOs.

The First Round

KICKICO knew that they had to provide a big splash with the first projects they selected since they’d be following up on the massive success of their own ICO.

To do this, they chose the following groups and these companies will have their ICOs starting sometime in the next two months (say that they will start from October on, not in the next 2 months) also add that KICKICO checked, met the teams and authors and can reassure the community that projects are real.

So keep your eyes peeled on the KICKICO platform for more information on these groups. But here they are.

SquarEx

SquarEx is the first full cycle ecosystem for real estate developers and investors based on blockchain technology.

They saw the security and efficiency of smart contracts and knew that this could revolutionize the real estate industry.

SquarEx’s solution hopes to allow anyone, anywhere to become a real estate investor and owner.

They do this by ensuring there is no minimum investment amount and removing the bureaucratic red tape that plagues the industry.

They’re aiming to raise as much as 200,000 ETH, or about $60 Million by today’s exchange rate.

The PreICO starts on November 18th and will end on December 1st.

They’ll then launch the ICO on December 10th and run it through January 10th.

You can find out more about their project here.

INS

INS is hoping to disrupt the grocery retail industry.

They have a team with 50+ years in grocery retail and they’ve seen the amount of bloat and inefficiency there is.

To this end, they’re launching a decentralized ecosystem, using blockchain technology, to connect consumers and manufacturers directly.

This will cut out the middleman and provide savings of up to 30% on most everyday household goods.

They’ve already gained traction by signing agreements with some of the largest grocery manufacturers in the world.

The INS team has developed a roadmap which covers everything from developing robust and scalable software to facilitate the order fulfillment process to sales and marketing campaigns to attract broad audiences of consumers and manufacturers of all sizes from local farmers to large multinational grocery manufacturers to join the INS ecosystem.

Their PreICO will be launching on October 16th and the ICO is gearing up for a November 20th launch. You can find out more about their ICO here.

STORIQA

STORIQA is the newest project from the founder of the popular BoomStarter platform.

What Shopify did for retail, STORIQA is hoping to emulate, only this time with cryptocurrency.

They’re launching a full ecommerce ecosystem that will allow entrepreneurs to create a store on STORIQA and immediately begin selling their goods directly to consumers and provide the ability to accept cryptocurrency as payment.

They’re also creating their solution as a peer-to-peer network, which will allow for direct interactions between the buyers and sellers.

On top of launching on KICKICO, STORIQA will also accept KICK tokens as payment and will give exclusive discounts to KICK token holders.

Because of their track record for success, STORIQA is only holding a 24hr PreICO which will launch on October 12th.

The regular ICO will then launch on October 25th and is again going to be an exclusive affair with it closing shortly thereafter on the 31st.

So set your calendars because this ICO is going to be brief and hard to get into.