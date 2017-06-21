Josh Who? Drake Bell Smolders In Photo Shoot After Wedding Diss

Nothing says “I’m totally not upset that I found out about your wedding through Instagram” like a ~sexy~ photo shoot.

This week has been an emotional minefield for ride-or-die “Drake & Josh” fans after the latter didn’t invite the former to his nuptials over the weekend. Drake Bell seemed lightweight devastated at Josh Peck’s supposed snub, but he rebounded Wednesday with a smoldering photo shoot for Flaunt Magazine.

Posing shirtless with his pants undone, Bell does his best serious model face in what looks like the canyon over from Britney Spears’s “I’m Not A Girl” music video.

The photo shoot comes a day after Bell posted and then deleted a series of tweets in which he seemingly cut ties with Peck after not being invited to his TV stepbrother’s wedding.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear ... ” he tweeted and later deleted, according to E! Online.

“Loyalty is key,” he continued. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

When he’s not being petty about wedding invites, Bell is busy with music, which apparently is the inspiration for the photo shoot. The images were released on their own apart from an unintentionally hilarious quote from Bell about his feelings.

“Music is my journal, It’s a way to express myself and convey my emotions and thoughts to the world through melody and song. Fashion is an extension of the music,” he said on Flaunt’s website. “Artists from every generation wear clothing that resonate with and inspire the art they create. Just like music, fashion sets the tone for how I choose to be in the moment and portray myself to the world.”