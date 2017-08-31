This Duck Confit Torta Recipe Video Is The Sexiest Thing You'll See All Day

While duck confit may already be considered a delicacy on its own, Tabañero Hot Sauce and FOODBEAST decided that creating a duck confit torta recipe would be the next best thing.

For some background, duck confit is one of the fanciest dishes to come out France. By cooking the duck legs in duck fat for several hours, duck confit is known to be remarkably delicious.

FOODBEAST and Tabañero decided to elevate the succulence of this duck confit torta even more by searing the duck on a skillet before serving. The torta is then topped with a creamy, yet spicy Tabañero mayo, shredded romaine hearts, and sliced avocado.

While this dish may seem a little advanced for some at-home cooks, Tabañero and FOODBEAST have you covered every step of the way. It's only appropriate the Tabasutra position for this kitchen adventure is "The Virgin."

Ingredients:

For the duck confit

4 duck legs

1 12 oz jar of duck fat

olive oil

1/4 c brown sugar

3oz Tabañero Sweet & Spicy

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp dried cumin powder

1 tbsp dried coriander

For the accompaniment

1 Bolillo Roll or Torta Bun

1/4 c chopped cilantro

1/2 quick pickled red onion (1/2 cup sliced red onion, 1/2 cup red wine vinegar, 1 tbsp sugar, 1/2 cup warm water, soak for 30 min.)

1 c shredded romaine heart

1 avocado, sliced

½ tbsp Tabañero

1 tbsp mayonnaise

Step 1

In a roasting pan or stock pot, pour duck fat over your duck legs. If needed, add olive oil until the legs are covered. On the stove, bring fat up to a simmer and cover with foil. Put into preheated 350 degree oven and cook until duck is tender, approximately 2-3hrs. When tenderness is achieved, chill duck in the fat till fully cooled.

Step 2

Remove legs from fat and shred meat into a mixing bowl. Discard bones and reserve duck fat in separate container. Season with all the ingredients for the duck confit and incorporate well.

Step 3

In a skillet, sear duck until crispy with the reserved duck fat and season to taste. Mix mayo and Tabañero in a small bowl.

Step 4

Toast torta buns and then spread mayo on top. Place the seared duck on buns and build torta with pickled onions, avocado, shredded romaine and cilantro. Serve!

By Evan Lancaster