This Entrepreneur Passionately Calls-Out Absurd And Common Business Practices

According to author and serial entrepreneur, Richie Norton, there are “7 Deadly Wins” in life and business.

Norton argues that a common practice in business is to create the facade of winning, while in fact, the bottom-line is losing.

Not only is the bottom line losing, but so are key relationships.

Norton’s 7 “wins” are:

Reach the top of the ladder Save money by cutting people out Get what you want, but while hiding stuff Fighting for what you want by backstabbing Maintaining the status quo Saving something for a special occasion Ignoring your losses

We’ve all experienced toxic corporate cultures. It’s almost so common it’s humorous.

Except it’s not humorous when it happens to you.

I myself have been the victim of these deadly “wins.”

This type of behavior is quite common in academia. When I was in my undergraduate, there was lots of backstabbing. One of my professors even attempted to ruin my career because he was offended.

When a company maintains policies for the sake of maintaining the status quo, everyone within that organization is living a lie.

When a “rate buster” steps in and tries to disrupt the status quo by actually performing well, it puts everyone else on edge. Immediately their lack of performance is put under a microscope. In order to maintain the status quo, the majority guns for the new minority in order to maintain the false and diluted lie they are all living in.

It takes honesty and humility to genuinely seek change.

I’m not sure why Norton wrote his article. But his words spoke to my soul. I can tell he’s experienced similar pain as I have. His words ring too true. Only someone who has experienced a toxic and broken system could have written what Norton wrote.

The problem with being in Norton’s position, or with being in my position for that matter, is that change is hard. The majority of people don’t want change, but to maintain comfort and security.

Overcoming big problems is super hard. For example, the tobacco industry kills hundreds of thousands of people every year. But it is also a highly profitable industry. Lots of people have jobs and have lots of power. So, if you want to crush the tobacco problem, you have a beast to battle, with lots and lots of money and agendas.

That said, it’s worth the good fight.

It’s worth being transparent.

It’s worth maintaining a peace of conscious.

It’s better to experience short-term losses to live your values. It’s better to experience short-term losses knowing you’re taking the higher road.

Thank you, Richie Norton, for sharing your truth. I’m sorry for whatever pain you may be experiencing.