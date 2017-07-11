This Exclusive Island is the Anti South Beach

A group gathered around my table one night in May piqued with curiosity as I tasted the new menu at Watr, the rooftop restaurant of the 1 Hotel in South Beach. After we raved about the food, friended each other on Facebook, the turn talked to their disappointment with the South Beach scene. The beautiful twenty and thirty something girls lamented that no one in South Beach even looked at them because they weren’t models. The couples complained how badly they were treated because they weren’t Hollywood A- listers. One said, “We came up here at 6:45 and they would not let us sit on the coaches even though they are mostly empty. Look how much food we have ordered. I bet our bill is higher than those people over there on the coaches. I could relate to his vexation since I had been barred from this very restaurant the night before because it was hosting a cast party for “Baywatch”.

South Beach was new or fairly new to most of the other members of the group Being a reporter, I had to ask why they choose to come here if they were so unhappy. Most replied that they had heard so much about South Beach they wanted to check it out. Others said they did not know where else to go. That was a reporting challenge if I ever heard one. I became dogged in my pursuit of the great places in South Beach where you don’t have to be 21 years old, a model, or drive a fast car.

One of my first recommendations was the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. While the Diplomat is a large hotel that frequently hosts conventions, Fisher Island, a private island off of Miami Beach, is the exact opposite. Most readers will not be able to step foot on the island as access is strictly limited to private ferry or yacht. A guest can only take the take the private 24 hours a day ferry for the 7 1/2 minute ride to the island once one of the uber wealthy residents alerts the 50-man security force that they have invited you and security checks your id.

The courtyard of the Vanderbilt mansion is anchored by a 100 year old Banyan tree.

Fisher Island is an irresistible elixir of inaccessibility, history, and the trappings of American royalty coupled with lush landscaping and Mediterranean architecture. The global 1 % or perhaps more accurately the .001% have flocked here since its inception. Less than half the residents on the island currently are American; many are from South America, and lately more are coming from Russia. Oprah Winfrey as well as comedy legend Mel Brooks and “Cagney and Lacey” star Sharon Gless owned condominiums there. Tennis superstars Boris Becker and Andre Agassi formerly owned residences on the island with Carolyn Wozniacki living there now. The players are drawn because the tennis courts are of all the varied surfaces of the pro tour.

The island was particularly lucky for Agassi as it was where he wooed his future wife Steffi Graf. Jim Ferraro, Miami’s king of tort litigation, recently bought one of the penthouses for $26 million, The former first lady of Florida and ex-wife of current Congressman Charlie Crist, Carole Crist, lived there for a time. An heir to the Wackenhut told me this luxury oasis was where he had lived the longest. Before finding this place, he had constantly moved due to dissatisfaction with his surroundings.

Fisher Island., which the 2010 census showed to be the wealthiest per capita zip code in the country, has lately been transforming itself into a Mayberry R.F.D. In a demographic surprise, parents with young children are gravitating to the island in order to enroll their children in the Fisher Island Day School. The school, which was co- founded by auto magnate Robert Potamkin and his wife, teaches their young charges both Spanish and Mandarin. Playgrounds and picnic areas have started to spring up on the island.

The island’s storied history starts with South Florida’s first black millionaire, Dana Dorsey. He originally bought the island with the thought of turning into a vacation refuge for African Americans when segregation was commonplace. He sold it to Carl Fisher, the flamboyant developer of Miami Beach. Fisher, in turn, traded 7 acres to William Kissam Vanderbilt II for his yacht. Vanderbilt built a lavish mansion and pool as well as a cottage for his stepdaughter, which still are the main attractions on the island. He subtly reminded everyone of his presence with multiple V’s carved into the stone of the mansion and courtyard. The Vanderbilt family, which was the poster family of the gilded age, as well as the island’s ties to a former president, is catnip to those with aristocratic and financial aspirations. In an irony for the ages, Americans may have fought a war to overthrow a distant king only to embrace their own self-created aristocracy with an enthusiasm that no one expected.

The cottage that Vanderbilt built for his stepdaughter Rosemary is available for rent

A guest to the island realizes that they are somewhere special the minute they depart from the ferry. Peacocks welcoming you might be the first clue. One of the island’s charms is that is home to a dozen exotic birds, a flock of flamingos, and a full functioning observatory for stargazing. The high level of service that the Fisher Island Club offers residents and guests is immediately on display. A bellman driving a golf cart, the island’s preferred mode of transportation, meets you at the ferry to whisk you to reception and later to your room.

My villa, picturesquely named Portofino, was a one bedroom suite equipped with a private outdoor Jacuzzi, separate dressing area, and its own golf cart, the preferred method of transportation on the island. Other luxurious accommodations include larger cottages and a guest house with 5-junior one bedroom suites with prices starting at $1200 during the season and $600 in the off-season.

The living room in one of the cottages available for rent

My first stop was the bultered beach where the shimmering white sand was originally shipped in from the Bahamas. The real surprise was the 5 star gourmet food served in some of the island’s 7 restaurants. With Fisher Island being a club, albeit one with an initiation fee of $250,000 and annual dues of $20,000, I expected the unimaginative fare that is typically served in WASP clubs such as the Union League. Chef Julian Baker’s Italian cuisine at Porto Cervo, which overlooks a scenic marina filled with yachts, will delight the imaginative and adventurous palate without resorting to the stereotypical Italian red sauces. My meal was heavy on the seafood such as grilled octopus and roasted turbot tasting so fresh that I am sure it came off the fishing rod earlier in the day. Although I usually avoid anchovies because they are too “fishy” for me, I could not get enough of my Don Bocart anchovies dipped in olive oil and served with tomato bruschetta. Chef Julian clearly has a way with pasta. He served me an airy and light lobster and caviar agnolotti and an intense Caccio de Pepe prepared with a zesty Pecorino Romano. I so viscerally enjoyed my meal that a longtime member sitting at the next table said he was going to order what I was having next time in an almost redux of that infamous line from “When Harry Met Sally”.