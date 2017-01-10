This Farewell Mashup Of Obama Singing 'My Way' May Leave You Misty

The lyrics to the song “My Way” were written by singer Paul Anka for his friend Frank Sinatra. Sinatra had mentioned to Anka one night over dinner that he was leaving the business.

President Obama would probably serve a third term if we asked him to (and if it were legal), but alas, it’s time for him to go. And, as if there wasn’t enough going on in politics to make you want to cry, here is a touching rendition of “My Way,” created from a mashup of Obama sound bites.