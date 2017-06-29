This Forbes Panel Just Revealed Exactly How FANG Companies Use Data Analytics to Crush the Competition

Last week, I was honored to receive a personal invitation to attend a panel forum co-hosted by Forbes Insights and Dun & Bradstreet on the state of enterprise analytics.

It’s no secret that data analytics are in high demand these days. All companies know they need it. However, some still don’t have it all. Many have it but don’t quite know what to do with it. Only a relatively small group of companies has figured out how to measure data effectively and use analytics to create stronger, more profitable relationships with customers. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Forbes Insights and Dun & Bradstreet, 16% of companies use analytics to help them make every business decision within the company, while 28% use it on half or more of their decisions. Analytics are now a required part of doing business rather, than a nice-to-have.

The adoption rate is growing as more companies see the gains being made by leading organizations that are using analytics in key areas of the business like customer acquisition, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth.

The company whose name kept getting mentioned by panelists at last week’s event as an organization that uses data analytics at the forefront of everything it does was Amazon, which is one of the FANG companies – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. Companies that use analytics well to make data-driven decisions have successfully implemented it into their culture. They have built their companies around data and analytics; they don’t just use them as a support function.

Forbes Chief Insights Officer Bruce Rogers said, “Culturally, [in] a company like Amazon…we think that CEO Jeff Bezos maniacally sits there and makes every move on the chess board himself, and then the organization gets on the line. It's not the case. He invests his company with people who pitch him constantly on ideas. First and foremost, yes, he's a data and analytics guy. He's very analytical, but he's a customer-first person.” Knowing that Bezos is a data and analytics guy, he might get pitched an idea, feel it would resonate with his customers, and then run the numbers to make sure that the data supports his gut.

Companies like Amazon are also using predictive analytics to prepare for the rapid changes in the market. Predictive analytics enables companies to leverage data to make decisions about future consumer demand and buying behavior that they weren’t able to make with confidence before.

Panelist Andrew Kohler, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics for Verizon Enterprise, added, “Amazon uses data and analytics to validate how they’re doing with the customer and they are ruthless in that process. Somebody pitched the idea of groceries to him inside the organization. Jeff Bezos just didn't dream up buying Whole Foods in the shower one night. That's the cultural difference, allowing for data-driven ideas to bloom like that.”

Some analysts are questioning the decision by Amazon (an online retailer) to acquire Whole Foods and enter the world of brick-and-mortar food retail. After all, retail is the industry that Amazon is disrupting with its massive online store. From a historical perspective, risk management was all about minimizing losses. However, today companies can use analytics to assess risk and then use risk management as a tool for growth.

Panelist Chris Corinaldi, Executive Vice President at Fundation, said that instead of minimizing losses, companies need to be focused on managing risk with a certain tolerance to aggressively grow within that tolerance. He added that by placing the focus of managing risk on growth and not on losses. And analytics can help companies make that distinction.

The Three Departments Gaining the Most From Analytics

Companies that are new to using analytics might want to start by focusing on integrating it into these three departments: finance, sales/marketing, and supply.

Finance is the department that uses data and analytics the most. Now more than ever, finance is using analytics to support growth within their company.

1) Finance

Here are the top ways finance leverages analytics:

Find opportunities for funding growth

Support long-term planning

Manage internal cash flow

Increase operational effectiveness

Forecast sustained value to shareholders

The measurable results from integrating analytics more effectively into finance can be seen in fewer credit defaults, accelerated financial gains, quicker turnaround time on credit applications, and increased approval rates for credit.

2) Sales and Marketing

An increase in adoption of analytics with these two departments has brought them closer together than ever before. The data holds a “source of truth” behind campaigns that wasn’t available in the past and is something that both groups can agree on. Instead of proverbial blame games between sales and marketing, companies are seeing the two teams working together to drive certain metrics.

Here are the top ways sales and marketing are leveraging analytics:

Targeting

Retention

Propensity (look-alike)

Personalization

Campaign response

The results of focusing on analytics can be seen via gains in key revenue impacting areas like customer acquisition, lead creation, increase in CLV (customer lifetime value), and lead-to-sales conversion rate.

3) Supply Chain

While supply chain lags behind finance and sales/marketing in their use of data and analytics, they are achieving some highly desired outcomes in key areas of their business. Supply chain teams are using analytics to increase efficiency and cut costs within the organization.

Data and analytics enable supply teams to better assess the risk of suppliers and vendors to ensure that their organization works with the best possible partners. This is helping them achieve other desired outcomes such as:

Inventory optimization - reduce stock-outs

Tax optimization

Manufacturing efficiency

Faster time to market

Risk mitigation