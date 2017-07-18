This Guy Hacked Hot Chicken & Pickle Chips And We’re Obsessed

The best part of any Nashville Hot Chicken dining experience is arguably the red-hot skin and the refreshing cool of the accompanying pickle slices. Can you imagine an appetizer that combined those two elements in one convenient bite, though?

Josh Elkin, Montreal's Magistrate of Maple, dreamt up what no one before him dared to: Hot Chicken Skin Pickle Chips.

After removing the skin from a chicken breast, Elkin wraps it around a thick pickle slice and coats it in egg wash and flour before dunking them into white-hot cooking oil. Then, he combines a plethora of hot spices to create the Nashville Hot Chicken sauce.

The idea was first brought up on a Friend Chicken episode trip to Howlin' Ray's, a widely popular Los Angeles Nashville Hot Chicken Joint.

Check out the video for a step-by-step on how to bring these crispy beauties to life.