This Guy Refused To Let A Wedding Get In The Way Of His Bromance

A good bromance doesn’t end just because one bro gets married. Just ask Mitch Jolliff.

Before serving as best man in Kody and Brittney Frysinger’s wedding earlier this month, Mitch made a guest appearance in the couple’s engagement photos. The viral pics ― taken by photographer Lindsey Berger and posted on the Facebook page Love What Matters ― speak a thousand words:

Country Roads Photography Berger Photoshopped “I” onto Brittney’s boot, “DO” onto Kody’s, and “N’T” onto Mitch’s.

Poor guy. Mitch also made an appearance in the couple’s wedding pics. The 20-year-old still wasn’t taking news of the nuptials very well:

Country Roads Photography Not having it.

In an interview with HuffPost, Mitch said he couldn’t be happier for his best friend, highly public third-wheeling aside.

“We have been friends for seven years so our families are all friends,” he said. “In my best man speech, I talked about how Kody is an amazing father to his beautiful daughter with Brittney.”

Lindsey Berger of Country Roads Photography Kody and Brittney have been a couple for four-and-a-half years.

All three of the friends live in Arlington, Ohio and are marveling at their sudden viral fame, Kody told HuffPost in an email. (The couple are currently on their honeymoon.)

“We thought it was a big deal when it hit five thousands shares, now it has well over 100 thousand. It’s nuts!” he said. “We were all just goofing around trying to have some fun and now it’s viral.”

To the singles out there wondering what Mitch’s relationship status is, Brittney has some bad news.

“We’ve been asked for updates and numerous people have asked if Mitch is single, but he actually has a beautiful girlfriend!” the 22-year-old said.

A beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful bromance? What a lucky man.