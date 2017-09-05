Comedian Shows How Easy It Is To Get A Medical Marijuana Card In California

We always hear jokes and stories about how easy it is to get a medical marijuana card in California. Walk in with a stubbed toe and walk out with a brick of weed — that’s the assumption, at least. Well, it’s not quite like that, obviously, but how difficult is it, really?
Comedian Ross Everett documented his experience for all of us outside the Golden State to find out just how easy it would be to get his own medical marijuana card.
