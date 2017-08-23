Heist films are rather notorious for featuring the same cliché collective of quirky characters. And the “Ocean’s” film franchise cemented a lot of these heist stereotypes in stone ― the British wise guy, the tiny acrobat, the hacker, the explosives guy.

“The Heist” is a comedy short directed by Luke Harris, and written by Kevin Tenglin and Dafna Garber. But they don’t stop at just classic heist characters, they assembled some of the most stereotypical film characters of all time.