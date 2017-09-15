This Hispanic Heritage Month, Let’s Fight with Our Dreamers

By Jacqueline Martinez Garcel and Christian Arana

Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual tradition honoring the contributions of the 57 million Latinos living in the United States.

At the Latino Community Foundation, we champion this cause every single day.

Latinos are a Force. The Latino Community Foundation exists to unleash the power of Latinos in California. As the only statewide Foundation solely focused on Latinos, LCF unites leaders in philanthropy, advocacy, nonprofits, and public service to accelerate progress in our communites.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we turn our attention to our most treasured members of the community: The Dreamers.

They are the students, professionals, first responders, neighbors, servicemembers who are living out the American values of hard work, determination, and love of country.

People like Denisse Rojas, a Dreamer from Fremont, California.

Denisse came to the United States from Mexico when she was 10 months old. When Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was implemented in 2012, she obtained a work permit and pursued her dream of becoming a doctor. Because of her grit and talent, Denisse will graduate from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Her passion and commitment to justice and the ideals of our great nation led her to open doors for others. She co-founded an organization called Pre-Health Dreamers (PHD), which advocates for Dreamers like herself who are using their lives to help and serve others.

There are over 800,000 Dreamers in the United States like Denise who are building a more inclusive society through their civic engagement.

Our Dreamers will not give up on this fight, and neither will we.

During this Hispanic Heritage Month, let's commit to honor our Dreamers by exercising our rights to organize, register to vote, and reach out to our congressional and legislative leaders. Let us stand with them and make sure Congressional leaders create a path to citizenship for them—and their families.

Make a contribution today to the LCF Nuestro Futuro Fund. 100% of your contribution will support Latino-led organizations working on the frontlines to defend, protect, and organize undocumented youth.