This Holocaust Survivor Noticed A Detail In Charlottesville You Might Have Missed

Shock and terror were a common feeling for most Americans who followed the recent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

To Jack Rosenthal, the imagery displayed in the media was something he never thought he’d see in the United States.

He is one of the 10,000 Romanians refugees who sought asylum in America after the war. At 88 years old, he continues to mourn the loss of seven family members who died in the Auschwitz concentration camp. He was the only one to survive.

Born and raised in a small farming village in northern Romania, Jack still remembers the ghettos created in the country to isolate Jews before sending them to concentration camps. “Altogether in my village, there were 26 Jewish families,” he told HuffPost. Most of them didn’t survive.

He was 16 when he was taken to the camp in Poland. Later, he was transferred to Buchenwald, a large concentration camp established on Ettersberg hill near Weimar, Germany. The oldest of five siblings, he was forced to work as a slave ― the only reason why he was kept alive until U.S. forces began to evacuate the camps’ 28,000 prisoners in 1945. After that, he came to the U.S. hoping to find a new beginning.

“After I was liberated, I thought to myself: the world has learned what terrible traces hate can bring to humanity,” he said. “And now this gives me a depressing feeling because it’s happening again, and it’s happening now.”

The successful realtor watched the protests from his home in Roslyn, New York, where he spends his time during part of the year. In the winter, Jack flies to Florida to get away from the chilly temperature of the upper state.

Now well-established in the U.S, he still remembers how hard it was to get settled in the country and overcome the trauma from the war. “When I came here I used to get really bad nightmares and I would get up in middle of the night not being able to go back to sleep,” he told HuffPost.

The days of fear and uncertainty definitely felt closer after watching neo-Nazi’s rage rise during the alt-right demonstrations in Charlottesville, he said. Amid the inflamed anti-Semitic speeches and deadly confrontations that followed, an unheeded detail caught Jack’s attention.

He noticed it while reading about a court hearing for James Fields Jr. on Monday, Aug. 14. The neo-Nazi was accused of plowing his car into a crowd at the white nationalist rally, leaving a 32-year-old woman dead and injuring at least 19 other people who were protesting at the time.

The article displayed a photo taken by Reuters of a riled Matthew Heimbach, leader of the white nationalist Unite the Right rally, who appeared outside the court to voice his displeasure after a judge denied bond for Fields.

Although the white supremacist’s clothing was largely overlooked by most people given the context, it was the first thing Jack saw. That’s because Heimbach was wearing a T-shirt portraying a picture of Corneliu Zelea Condreanu, leader of the Romanian fascist Legion of Saint Michael the Archangel and the Iron Guard political party ― both linked to the Nazi party.

He was the face behind pogroms in Romania ― the large-scale violent riots against Jews that originated in Russia and then spread throughout Eastern Europe. The attacks killed tens of thousands of Romanian Jews during the 1930s and the Holocaust.

“I recognized the name right away”, he said. “You see something like this, you know, it brings back memories and I’m concerned about what could happen in this country”, he said.

The group responsible for organizing the white supremacist rally that initiated the deadly conflicts on Saturday, Aug. 12, is not the only of his kind. According to a report published this February by the Southern Poverty Law center, at least 917 hate groups exist throughout the country.

The concern rose when Trump failed to condemn white supremacy while addressing the situation over the weekend. On Tuesday, despite expectations that he would take a decisive stand against bigotry and hatred, Trump went on to blame both sides of the protests.