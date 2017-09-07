This Incredible Pineapple Dessert Will Make You Go Loco

Botana Express has made a name for itself over the years in Santa Ana by creating savory and satisfying authentic Mexican-style cuisine.

Located inside MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, Botana Express has built a solid reputation in the food game. Known for its robust line up of Tostilokos and Churrolokos, Botana Express has become a one-stop-shop for delicious street-style Mexican food you can’t find anywhere else.

We’re super pumped because Botana Express has added a special creation to the menu -- The Piña Loka, which is part pineapple and part fruit salad. This mouthwatering creation starts with a hollowed-out pineapple, sliced mangos, pineapple chunks, cucumbers, and is topped with Jicama, peanuts and Chamoy.

To spice things up, limón, Tajín and Tamarind candies are added to this extravagant fruit-based creation. Lastly, the Piña Loka is topped with a candy swirl, mango juice and Tamarindo sauce.

If you’re in the mood for some authentic snacks with no frills attached, Botana Express at MainPlace Mall has you covered. Better hurry though, the Piña Loka will only be available through September.

See you there!

By Evan Lancaster