This Insane Inflatable Water Playground Is A Total Dream

If you’re a huge fan of water sports, you’re going to go crazy over this massive inflatable playground. Wibit Sports, a company that specializes in making fun products for the water, makes interlocking parts to create the ultimate jungle gym, lounge and water sports arena.

The company’s products, which were inspired by LEGOs, are interchangeable and you can mix and match pieces to fit what you and your party are looking for. You can buy pieces that can comfortably fit in your pool or you can buy equipment for open water, like a lake. The inflatable parts range from slides to blocks to even a piece with an attachable rope swing.

The product is perfect for a pool party or a big vacation on the water. You and a number of friends can hang out, run, jump or race on these babies. Basically, it’s the ultimate playground for adults and kids alike.

We’re heading to Wibit Sports’ website to see where we can buy their products. They have a number of locations or you can buy online. Are you in the market for something way cooler than your typical pool noodle? You have to try it out for yourself.