This is How Cancer Impacted Chicago Hip Hop Star, Pohhla

Millions of people attended the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure this weekend helping raise millions of dollars for the organization that works to reduce the mortality rate of women with cancer. According to Susan G. Komen, “Overall, white women are slightly more likely to get breast cancer, but African-American women are more likely to die from it. In fact, breast cancer mortality (death) is roughly 40 percent higher in African-American women than in white women. A recent review of many scientific studies, led by Komen researcher Dr. Funmi Olopade of the University of Chicago and her colleague Dr. Robert Daly, explores the reasons behind these disparities and some possible solutions. “Hormone receptor status, aromatase inhibitors differences in the quality of mammograms African-American women receive, issues with appropriate follow-up or delays in diagnosis, and treatment. These are some of the obstacles African-American women face.” We don’t always get to hear stories of how cancer affects minorities. For Hip Hop Star and Chicago musician, Pohhla. Cancer came quick for his mother. He talked about how cancer affected his mother, his life and his music.

Susam G. Komen Pittsburg Courier

How did you find out about your mother’s diagnosis and how did it impact you?

I found out my mother was first diagnosed in 2011. She was having some complications and she went to the doctor and months later she told me she had cancer. The passing of my mother affected me in many ways. The one thing bother me the most is what she saw in me I didn't see until around the time she got sick we had developed a real close relationship maybe a couple years before that we were always close but never really seen eye to eye it took other things to happen with me to see that and once I realized what was going on I straightened up and it's like knowing she didn't get to see me do certain things bothers me often especially the major things the whole situation mentally set me back

Pohhla

How has cancer impacted your career. It's impacted my music for the worst really I feel like I lost the love for music but I also feel like when I get over this hump I'll be more creative my whole drive is based off events in my life so when I'm back a 100% I’m going to be a bigger problem than I was before lol. Mentally its really impacted how I see things. I had to cut my hair (locks) but I actually kept my hair in case my mother wanted hair when everything was done with. I lost attachment to my hair the day she closed her eyes. I still have it but I'm thinking about getting a wig made with them and donate my locks to another cancer patient. I did keep 2 though lol. In the back I have a tail it's 2 dreads one for her one for me. This is like my way of not letting her go.

How has your music changed?