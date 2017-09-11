Jon Hotchkiss, Contributor A 14 time Emmy nominee and host of Be Less Stupid

This Is How Russia Used Fake News On Facebook To Help Elect Donald Trump (VIDEO)

09/11/2017 12:16 am ET
Russia spent 100K on Facebook during the 2016 election. Here’s precisely how they did it.

This week, it was revealed that Russian funded fake news stories were spread to as many as 70 million Americans on Facebook during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

So, how does this happen? Let me explain.

It starts with websites. Websites that look like real news sites… but are really spreading fake news. PolitiFact has been keeping a list… and right now, they count more than 200 fake news sites.

Many have names that are sorta patriotic…

GiveMeLiberty01.com
FreedomDaily.com
LadyLibertyNews.com

Quite a few sound vaguely journalistic:

CivicTribune.com
Daily Info Box. Com
NewsBreaksHere.com

And lots try and trick you with a name that seems like it’s actually something else.

ABCNews.com.co
BuzzFeedUSA.com

So, these fake news sites are posting fake stories on their website designed to influence a particular type of reader. In this case, Russians were peddaling stories that would influence soft Hillary Clinton supporters, by reporting that Hillary was sick, that she was a criminal, that people around her were mysteriously dying, that Muslims were dangerous, that Obama had a secret army, among many others.

The point? Get soft Clinton supporters to shift their allegiance to Donald Trump BEFORE they voted.

Watch the video for the rest of the story...

Jon Hotchkiss is the host of Be Less Stupid, a 14 time Emmy nominee for comedy writing and producing and has recently been growing a mustache his wife and kids hate. See more videos by liking our Facebook page.

