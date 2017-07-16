I wish I had better news. I wish I could tell you everything was going well and that somewhere in this dark money infested swamp of Trumpland there was a silver lining and it was all going to be okay. I’d like to tell you that this is all normal and this is a simple adjustment to our Democratic system. Nothing to worry about.

But I can’t do that. Because this is not normal. This is not okay. There is no silver lining to what is being done to America. The list is long, and slightly terrifying:

Having a leader of an Administration that has been caught lying almost every day since he announced his candidacy is not normal.

Having a Cabinet filled with people devoted to the deconstruction of our government and way of life is not normal.

Having one’s children involved in the business of the Nation with no qualifications or experience is not normal.

Having one’s son-in-law a top advisor with top secret security clearance is not normal.

Having an Administration so corrupt they under multiple investigations before the 6 month anniversary of taking office is not normal.

Having a man sit in the Oval Office who thinks it is okay to grope women and who admitted to watching underage girls undress is not normal.

And that is only the very short list, there are literally hundreds of examples of the abnormal behavior of this Administration.

No. It is not normal. It is not acceptable. And it is certainly not patriotic. For years we have watched as the conservative movement took over the Republican Party and replaced compassion with austerity, logic with ideology, diplomacy with bullying, and governance with obstruction. The party was taken over by ideologues who hate government and whose sole goal is to destroy our way of life.

This is not normal.

We are seeing a battle for the very soul of our nation. And the saddest part, conservatives have finally found something that really does trickle-down, hate.

The use of lies, misinformation and disinformation is so commonplace you actually now have conservatives who say, “I don’t care if you have facts, I don’t want to accept them, so I’m going to act on my feelings”. No matter what, even if those feelings lead to death and devastation, they seemingly don’t care.

Some conservatives have so firmly lost their grip on reality they prefer “alternative facts” and they have totally given up on any pretense of patriotism. It is now only about what “they” want. And if you don’t agree they will attack, insult, lie, spread rumors, create a disinformation campaign, use the lowest tactics to win at any cost.

They have gerrymandered districts and used voter suppression. They know they can’t win a popular vote, so when they lose, they lie. Accusations of voter fraud. Whipping up a frenzy of paranoid fear based on their premeditated delusions to disrupt our electoral process so they can deconstruct our government and destroy our way of life.

Folks, we have a problem here.

And it gets worse. So much worse. The new trick is to demonize public schools and make you “blame” them for the bad acts of legislators. For example, here in Pennsylvania school districts are forced to “contribute” over 30% currently to the pension fund. That is a lot. Especially compared to your 401k. The goal is to make you resent teachers and public schools. But wait, here is the sneaky part, legislators didn’t contribute the full amount due in the past, but guess who did? You got it, the teachers.

So here we are, after years of underfunding by state legislators, oh, and remind me who controls most state legislators? Yes indeed, Republicans. So, after years of underfunding pensions the economic tsunami wipes out about 40% of the value of many funds because, oh wait, who decided to invest those funds in the stock market? Right, state legislators. And who insisted on the economic policy that led to the economic collapse? Yes, right, Congress. And who controlled Congress for most of the time before the collapse? Yup, you guessed it, Republicans.

Now that we know who, let’s get to why, the current pension liability is really only 6% to 7%, a much more reasonable number, but districts being forced to fund over 30% means they have to increase property taxes to make up that deficit. And do taxpayers understand that bad policy decisions by state legislators and Congress led to this? No, they “blame” teachers and public schools.

So now let’s look at what the current Republican Administration and Congress is trying to do. Oh yeah, this is more of the same, but on steroids. This newest tax welfare bill for the super wealthy hiding behind the repeal of the ACA will actually force even higher local tax increases. Yup, the defunding of Medicare will lead directly to you having to pay higher property taxes. And since that is a regressive tax it will absolutely hurt the working poor and middle class, who aren’t part of the GoP plan for “less taxes”. Oh no, they are only on the receiving end of “smaller government” in the way of less services and assistance. And don’t think sending your child to college is going to be possible either, because they are gutting those funds too.

It really is all connected. And I think I have discovered what the end game really is. Local taxes. This is the last vast pool of money the dark money bosses funding the fanatics in Congress haven’t yet been able to get their hands on. And the only way to get that money is privatization and vouchers. Charter schools were a good start but they have such terrible reputations that scheme is failing. So, they needed a new scam to get their hands on our money.

And this is it. Demonize public schools by creating higher and higher local taxes so you will “hate” and distrust schools. Why? Well, ask Thomas Jefferson who wrote in 1786, “I think by far the most important bill in our whole code, is that for the diffusion of knowledge among the people. No other sure foundation can be devised for the preservation for the preservation of freedom and happiness…The tax which will be paid for this purpose is not more than the thousandth part of what will be paid to kinds, priests and nobles who will rise up among us if we leave the people in ignorance.”

And so, taking money from our schools, from education is not normal. And it is not patriotic. It is not okay. Because education is the best defense against tyranny and oligarchy. So if you demonize schools and education and make college too expensive and indenture children future’s to give money to the richest among us.....how can you call yourself a patriot? Shame on those pushing this nonsense. Shame.

We must protect our children. We must protect the ill, aged, disabled and Veteran’s. We cannot allow ideology to take away the dignity of some and the future of the rest.

Believe me when I say I wish I had better news. I really do. But this is now at the point where it is so revolting we cannot continue to hope for the best. No, this is not normal. None of it. Not any of it. And if you have had enough, find your local Democratic or Republican Committee meetings. Get to your school board meetings. Get to your Council meetings. Speak up. Organize. And know that you are preserving a way of life that has created the most amazing nation. Know you are fighting a battle that was started in Philadelphia and continued through Emancipation, Suffragism and Civil Rights.