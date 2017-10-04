This is Not Your Average Dating Show: Mark Long Casts Relationship-Ready Singles in Their 30s & 40s

Mark Long of MTV’s Road Rules and subsequently, The Real World/Road Rules Challenge, is casting a new dating show for a major network. Here’s the thing: He’s looking for men and women ideally in their 30s and 40s.

“I wouldn’t even call it a dating show,” Long corrects me, “It’s a relationship show. We’re looking for attractive, quality people who have every box checked except for having found the right person. We want to cast those who are ready for that next chapter of their lives.”

Long speaks to me by phone with Allison Kaz, a veteran Casting Director for reality TV, on the line.

Facebook Allison Kaz

Kaz, who (along with Long) fits the demographic of her casting criteria, says she is “personally passionate about this project.”

“We want to introduce the leading lady(/ladies) to suitors that might be the perfect match(es),” explains Long about the format of the show, although he cannot elaborate on all creative details at this very early stage. “You are not going to see people drinking in hot tubs and stuff like that. We will really dive into the substance of it all rather than the ‘she’s hot, I want to hook up with her.’ She’s going to be attractive, but we are focused on depth and the forming of mature connections.”

Adds Kaz, who has been in the business of casting hit shows (i.e. The Biggest Loser, Masterchef) for the past 15 years, “We’re looking for men and women who are both at the place in their lives where they’re ready to settle down, meet their one and have a family. There’s no script for this show. We just really tap into how you get to a place in your life where you haven’t started a family...and you haven’t because you haven’t met your one. You made a name for yourself, you’re smart, you’re successful, but you haven’t found that other part of your life. Speaking as somebody who is older than 35, when you get to this age and you are looking for that person who will enhance your life...when you know, you know.”

Long explains that the show will defy the modern day “swipe left, swipe right” mentality of modern dating. “These are not people who are looking for hookups. When you’re over 35, you look around and see that some of your best friends are married. Some are even having their second and third children. You kind of look in the mirror and say ‘what am I doing wrong, or not doing right in this process?’ I don’t want to be a forever playboy myself, but I don’t want to be with the wrong person. We’re all looking for someone we connect to on an emotional and spiritual level because that’s when it gets real.”.

Says Kaz: “Some women are willing to have kids without the guy and that’s OK! It’s happening more and more with women putting their careers first or not settling for Mr. Wrong or Mr. Right Now. We are going to follow our women’s journeys as they set out to find what they’re looking for.”

Long, who is no stranger to reality television and has brought his own dynamic personality and leadership style to past projects, will be behind the cameras for this one. “I think my strength in this show is that I’’m coming from this familiar area. If I say this is going to be a quality show with substance, it’s a little more believable coming from me because I’ve done reality TV before. I’m also at that point in my life where I’m still looking for the one.”

Ladies, take note (Just remember, he’s not a contestant on this show):

Pop City Life Mark Long