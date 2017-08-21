This is only the beginning

“So, you see, that’s what our democracy demands. It needs you. Not just when there is an election, not just when your own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. If you’re tired of arguing with the strangers on the internet, try talking with one of them in real life. If something needs fixing, then lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself”—Barack Hussein Obama, 44th President of the United States

When I heard this part of President Obama’s final speech on Tuesday, January 10th, I accepted his challenge with joy and happiness knowing that it was time for me to put my mantra into action once again. At this point, I am a 3-time CUNY graduate; I recently received my MPA several months ago from the National Urban Fellows Graduate Program at Baruch College and it was time for me to lead by example. I began not only putting in the extremely tedious paperwork, but I was also putting out very few code words of what I was getting ready to do on social media.

On the morning of Tuesday, February 28th I woke up realizing that my life will change forever. I walked out of my apartment building in Kingsborough Houses to the Historic Weeksville Heritage Center to make the announcement to my family, friends and supporters that I am running for NYC Council in the 41st District of Brooklyn. I knew from that moment on, all eyes would be on me and it was one of the greatest decisions I had made thus far in my life.

I embarked on this campaign journey which has experienced many ups and downs, trials and tribulations, challenges and triumphs however, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am very much honored to have been a part of a great journey where I have conquered so many mountains. Unfortunately, there was one mountain I was unable to conquer and it comes with great sadness that I share with you that my campaign to run for NYC Council in the 41st District of Brooklyn has come to an end.

Throughout this journey I was led by the scripture found in Joshua 1:9 which says “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." It was those words that gave the strength to endure the impossible and all the challenges that stood before me. I was so overwhelmed and amazed at the love, prayers and support that I received and I am eternally grateful for this amazing start. I was given a vision and that vision was to provide TRUE UPWARD MOBILITY for the communities that I aimed to served. My vision plan was unprecedented because I ensured that I would be involved in all that is needed to build trust and effective leadership that the residents of the district truly needs.

It’s been an amazing feeling being the youngest candidate in the district to run for this seat. Not afraid to take on the establishment/machine politicians who feel that it’s their time because they “waited their turn”, something that I have consistently put out before the public. I have said time and time again, that in our communities, we no longer need machine style politicians because the results of our communities show that they do not care; they only care about their personal gain and not the sworn oath to serve the public.

I have hit the front lines with my team to hear the frustrations of what I have stated for many years: that our communities are yearning for real leadership, someone who won’t take their votes nor voices for granted. We have knocked on doors, attended events, stood at train stations and bus stops to begin to spread the word about what we are here to do for our communities. We had doors shut in our faces; people cursed us out and walked by us. People were rejecting us in many forms but through it all, we were able to acquire 1,457 signatures of the people in the district that approved of wanting to see new and true leadership.

Walking the neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Ocean Hill/Brownsville, Bedford-Stuyvesant and East Flatbush, it was an exhilarating feeling taking the time to speak to the residents about what I believe in. I enjoyed the moments where I would walk with my team and the residents would say “I have to see him for myself” and my team would surprise them and say “well he is right here” and when they see my face, they are so amazed at my age and what I have accomplished as I share my story and vision.

Our campaign has worked tirelessly to get those 1,457 signatures and we prayed everyday throughout the petitioning period until Thursday, July 13th at 6:17pm when we turned in the petitions. The next 48 business hours were the most nerve-wrecking moments of my life because every time my campaign manager called me, I just felt that we were challenged. But that Monday evening after we crossed the 48-hour mark, we celebrated that on our first try, we GOT IT RIGHT!!! So many people in my campaign were amazed at what we were able to accomplish.

Then something happened. One week later, some of my opponents were reaching out to me claiming that we were not on the ballot. I had my campaign manager reach out to the NYC Board of Elections to find out what is going on. Minutes later, my campaign manager informed me that because we didn’t put the district number on our petitions, they would deny us from being on the ballot and that the only way to overturn this decision was to bring it to court. That’s right guys, because we didn’t put “41st District” on each petition [note: it is not required by law, it only mandates that we put our position that we are running for] we had to fight for the right to be on the ballot in court.

Because of this and internal miscommunication within my camp, no matter how hard we fought, we couldn’t get over this mountain of challenges. When I had to make the decision to drop out of the race, I hadn’t felt that feeling of loss since I lost my mother in 2013. I was full of emotions and deeply hurt yet somehow the fire inside of me burned stronger than ever before to come back as an even greater leader. I have no regrets and I am so proud of what my team and I were able to accomplish our first time running a political campaign. We raised over $10,000 in donations with over 150 individual contributors who believed in me; we had the most dominant social media presence in the race and so many people spread the word about our campaign.

I had the support of the people directly, no endorsements which made me feel even more humbled because it is the people in my district that mattered the most. I have empowered the people in my district to know and understand that none of this matters if you don’t go out to the polls and vote for the right candidate. That you have to be willing to step out on faith and give them the opportunity to get it right. It felt so good to hear residents assure me that they would vote for me, but that they would tell their fellow neighbors in the community to do the same.

I have to sincerely thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for bringing me on this amazing journey, I would not be where I am today if wasn’t for the Lord on my side. I want to thank my entire campaign team who started this journey with me when it was just a thought process and stayed with me until the very end. I want to thank those who paved the way for me to even have this opportunity; from my ancestors who were enslaved, to those who fought, sacrificed their rights and liberties and their very lives for me to be a part of this American democracy. I have to thank the woman who stood beside me throughout this journey and believed in me when I said that I was going to do this; she never gave up on me and she worked on the team because she believed in what I am capable of doing - Ms. Annalee Reid, thank you for being the best girlfriend any man can ask for.

I want to thank my Bridge St. AME Church Family, my pastor the Rev. David B. Cousin Sr., my Presiding Elder Rev. Melvin Wilson and my Bishop the Rev. Dr. Gregory GM Ingram and the entire African Methodist Episcopal Church for praying for me and investing in me. I want to thank my CUNY family and friends especially from the 3 colleges I am honored to be alums of: Borough of Manhattan Community College, Brooklyn College and Baruch College. I want to thank the National Urban Fellows Family and the Class of 2016 (THE BEST CLASS PERIOD!).

I want to thank all of you, the people who advocated for me and believed in me and supported me on all fronts, the organizations that I had the honor to speak in front of to seek endorsements. This quest may have ended, but you all know that this is only the beginning. I shall not disappear, I repeat, I SHALL NOT DISAPPEAR! I will be getting right to work on helping my community and creating policies that will change how the Board of Elections operate so everyday people like myself who have the desire to run will know and understand the process in great detail and not be intimidated by the establishment/machine style politicians.

I begin my journey at the CUNY Graduate Center this week where I am pursuing my 2nd Master’s degree and 4th CUNY degree with the eyes on the prize of achieving my PhD and becoming a 5-time CUNY Graduate, an unprecedented accomplishment I yearn to conquer. I will be educating our communities on the American Democracy: from understanding our local government, to understanding the power of our vote, the electoral college and the power of advocacy.