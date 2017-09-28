This Is The Bread All Fitness Fanatics Swear By

By Swirled

You no longer have to end your love affair with carbs for the sake of your health because a product literally called Fitness Bread exists and it’s awesome.

German food company Mestemacher is the manufacturer of this magical creation and it’s a real OG when it comes to the health food space. It has produced packaged, natural, whole foods since the Industrial Revolution. Its natural Fitness Bread product isn’t new, but it’s certainly making its way into the social media feeds of more and more exercise fiends these days.

What makes this bread so much healthier than the other whole-grain loaves, you ask? Well first, the ingredient list is limited to eight things that we can actually pronounce: whole kernel rye, water, oat kernels, wholemeal rye flour, iodized salt, wheat germ, oat fiber and yeast. And nutritionally speaking, it’s loaded with fiber, contains 1 measly gram of sugar per slice and packs a solid punch of protein.

Even though it lacks preservatives entirely, Fitness Bread can stay fresh for up to six months so long as the vacuum-seal packaging isn’t broken. We can’t imagine it would take you six months to make your way through a single loaf, but each slice is pretty dense and one pack of Fitness Bread is 75 percent larger than your average bread buy, so it’s good to know you won’t be throwing out old food anytime soon.

Fitness Bread is also perfectly designed for portion control since it comes pre-sliced. It’s rustic, nutty flavor pairs well with both sweet and savory toppings, and you really only need one piece (120 calories) loaded with your favorite proteins, fruits and/or veggies to feel fueled and ready to take on the world. Okay, maybe two if we’re talking lunch here.

If this news isn’t music to your ears, we don’t know what else to say… mainly because we’re too busy chowing down.