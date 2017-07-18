This Is The Moment of Truth for The Resistance

At around five-ish on Monday, I received an update from The New York Times telling me that efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare in the Senate had fallen through. As a long-time supporter of the bill, I was happy, but only because I had (foolishly) believed that no one in Washington would be crazy enough to repeal the bill without well formed and agreed upon ideas for a replacement (or at least the veneer of a replacement) already established. All of that happiness dissipated when a few hours later I learned that I was wrong: Mitch McConnell is crazy enough.

In hindsight, it isn’t surprising: for years, Republicans promised to only “repeal” Obamacare, not to replace it with something meant to achieve the same goals (because, you know, let the unregulated market work its magic like it did before the ACA.) Donald Trump promised that he would repeal Obamacare immediately after taking office, and his failure to do so hitherto is probably the most glaring example of his inability to fulfill major campaign promises. Moreover, Trump has in the past threatened to throw a grenade at the U.S. healthcare system if he didn’t get his way, and he clearly isn’t getting his way. So, considering that both congressional Republicans and Trump really just want to repeal Obamacare, not to replace it “with something better,” I should’ve been more cognizant of the risk. But I wasn’t, and I suspect that I’m not alone.

This is by no means the end. The repeal bill hasn’t passed yet, and there’s no guarantee that it will. This probably isn’t going to be the jolt that gets apathetic voters to the polls (most of them are young and healthy,) but it might be the jolt that inspires bubbling activists to join the Resistance. The Tea Party was full of activists who truly believed that they might face death panels if Obamacare passed (it did and they didn’t;) if Obamacare is repealed, millions of Americans will face the ruthless death panels of their insurance companies. Americans need to let Republicans know that there will be hell to pay if this goes through.