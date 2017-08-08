This is the video of a little kid laughing hysterically at fart jokes the world needs right now

In an era of utter divisiveness, sometimes it feels like we’ll never unite over anything ever again.

Depending on whom you ask, President Donald Trump is either a superhero sent by God himself to save the country or the worst and most incompetent president/person to ever step foot in the Oval Office. By closing off our borders to illegal and illegal immigrants, we are either making our country safer or disgracing the foundations upon which this country was built. And you either love pineapple on pizza, or you’d sooner eat feces. The point is, people aren’t really seeing eye-to-eye lately.

Thankfully, all that is over now that we can rally behind the one universal truth that binds us all — farts.

Because whether you’re redder than red in the deep South or living in a little blue New England bubble, we can all agree that fart noises are hysterical. And this not-quite-2-year-old listening to fart noises courtesy of an Echo Dot? He is proof that a nation united by potty humor will endure.

God bless America. And fart sounds.