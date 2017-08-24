This Is What Fun Looks Like For Stressed-Out Moms

A lot changes after you have kids ― for example, the definition of “fun.”

The hilarious ladies of The BreakWomb illustrate this reality in their latest video, “Mom Fun is ... Different.” In the video, the three moms describe the ways they recently treated themselves to some fun.

The exciting adventures included one mother going to the grocery store alone and buying only the items on her list, another mom taking an extra-long route home in the car during a solo outing and another peacefully sitting to wait for a prescription while at the pharmacy by herself.