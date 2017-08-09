This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Protein.

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

More isn’t always better, especially when it comes to meat, cheese, and whey

istockphoto.com Sure, some meat is good, but most Americans overdo it.

When you think of a bodybuilder, you probably think of someone who’s holed up in the weight room all day and who guzzles shaker bottle after shaker bottle of protein. Fitness enthusiasts and diet-promoters everywhere have been touting protein as the magic solution for weight loss and physical fitness for some time, neglecting to account for any possible drawbacks to overconsumption.

The urban legend is that protein has a direct correlation with muscle gain — that the more protein you eat, the more muscle you build.

But as it turns out, that’s not entirely true. In fact, it’s not true at all. There’s a protein threshold, a level of dietary protein intake beyond which you don’t receive any of the muscle-building benefits. You can actually experience some adverse side effects to overdoing it, including indigestion, hormone disruption, and even weight gain. We did our research and broke it down for you, so you can tell when you’ve eaten too much.

