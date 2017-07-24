This Is What Happens When A Professional Photographer Asks His Mates For Advice

David Evans is an accomplished and talented Master Photographer based in Adelaide, South Australia. He is well-regarded in photography circles; respected for his work and dedication to the industry.

Friends and colleagues alike admire his quiet determination and dry sense of humour, which were all fuel for the fire when he asked for their advice last weekend.

He commissioned Brent Leideritz to capture some portrait photos (above) and the results were beyond expectation. So when David couldn’t choose which shot to use, he asked his Facebook friends for their opinion.

And this is what happened next..

Lisa Saad Photography lisasaad.com

AIPP Australian Photographer of the Year, Lisa Saad of Lisa Saad Photography, chose ‘The Ides of March’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ because she thought David’s photo would suit these images best; “plus he’s got an evil glint in his eyes.”

“It’s fun when we, as working photographers, can do something collectively that shows off our skills but also as a community, we show each other appreciation.”

Andrew Campbell, from The Melbourne Head Shot Company, got in on the act: “Every guy secretly wants to be James Bond at some time in their lives!

Why Spock? I’m a Trekkie and David is always very logical.

Jannick Clausen, of Clausen Photography, picked John Wick because the original image reminded him a bit of David. He also did a Jon Snow version.

Kris Anderson, of Images by Anderson, turned to Logan and The Force for inspiration: “We'd just watched the movie ‘Logan’, and then David posted his headshots including that slightly evil looking one. David is such a friendly and calm guy, and Wolverine is the complete opposite, so of course that's the one to face-swap.”

“David has also been known to include reindeers in his landscape shots, so I dropped my wife’s photo of a reindeer in there as a bonus element - not sure anyone's spotted it yet!”

Karen Pfeiffer, from Karen Pfeiffer Photography, went with two classic parodies: Queen B and Rambo.

When Kelly Champion, of Kelly Champion Photography, first saw David’s photos, she was immediately reminded of Batman. It must have been his physique.

Louise Bagger, of Louise Bagger Photography, dabbled in the extraterrestrial and ‘Planet Of The Apes’.

Mark Zed from Aspect Photographics gives his take:

“I was having a good chuckle at all of the images coming through of David when it struck me that the crop, lighting and expression of David’s professional portrait created by Brent Leideritz was very close to that of the Frodo Baggins version of ‘The Lord of Rings’ movie poster.”

“I had to have a play with combining the two images given the hilarity of the ‘many faces of Dave’ Facebook fun that was going down.”

“[Is it] fitting for Dave? You bet! This innocent-looking photographer has a pretty determined streak that he keeps modestly under wraps.”

Ben Liew, of Benjamin Liew Photography, is a commercial photographer but occasionally shoots bodybuilders as well: “I thought I'd weigh in on David's Photoshop spectacle with a mashup of his headshot on my muscles image.”

Paul McCall, of PaulMac Photography, thought that art should imitate life: “David is a very likeable character, as is Forrest Gump.” But not-so-much Dirty Harry.

Hannes Nitzsche, from Random Lights Photography, couldn’t help himself: “This whole thing is so funny, I couldn't possibly NOT add that one to the list - lol!”

Thank you to the talented and generous Brent Leideritz for his fantastic portraits, to David Evans for his sense of humour and these top Australian photographers for their creativity and photoshop skills.