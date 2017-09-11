This Is What Happens When A Toddler Attempts To Babysit

Having an infant and a toddler seems like a challenge. But maybe it actually means having an automatic babysitter.

La Guardia Cross explored this possibility with his two daughters, 2-year-old Amalah and 4-month-old Nayeley.

The latest installments in his “New Father Chronicles” series show Amalah attempting to take care of her baby sister. In “Toddler Tries To Feed and Change Baby Sister,” the big sister tries to give baby Nayeley a bottle ... and deal with the aftermath.

In “Toddler Reads To Baby Sister,” Amalah puts her 2-year-old reading skills to the test.

Needless to say, things don’t quite go smoothly.