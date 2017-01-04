This Is What Happens When You Let Amateurs Ride A Mechanical Bull

Journalists are known for slinging bull, not riding it. But for three years running, at Manhattan’s Johnny Utah’s, media types have faced off against an enormous mechanical bull in the “Big Apple Buck Off,” a charity event that HuffPost editors have won ― every single year.

On Wednesday, fellow reporter Sebastian Murdock and I took on the metal beast to defend our title.

We faced off against editors and reporters from the New York Daily News and ABCNews.com, among other, and we did it in the presence of Professional Bull Riding World Champ Cooper Davis, a man who has won millions of dollars (and broken dozens of bones) doing what we were trying to do, only on a much grander scale.

The event was a warm-up to this weekend’s three-day PBR championship at Madison Square Garden, where cowboys will ride actual 2,000-pound bulls (with no cushy flooring to catch you when you fall) and buck their way to glory.