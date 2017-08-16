This is What Happens When You Tell Your Truth

Back in the days before I found my partner, I recall finding myself in some high stakes text exchanges with guys that I was dating, or maybe dating, or wanted to date. Flirtatious banter climbed until it was teetering on the edge of serious and then we would reach the summit—exchanging feelings that would be better volleyed on the phone, if not in person.

But despite my oh-so-clear understanding that text is fraught with misunderstanding, I engaged in this unfortunate phenomenon of modern communication often.

And it was with an almost ridiculous regularity that I would find myself in the throes of one of these conversations and then see the ellipses blinking before me—blinking, blinking, blinking—and then disappear.

And the conversation would end.

An abrupt period at the end of a suspenseful, unfinished sentence. A mystery thought suspended in the air and then—poof!—gone in an instant before my very eyes.

Each time I was left with equal parts curiosity and dissatisfaction. What was he going to say? What feelings were swiftly deleted with a few hits of the backspace button? What possibilities erased?

How much were we not telling each other?

I can’t help but consider these thoughts left unsaid, as I have felt compelled on more than few occasions to withhold the sharing of my own. And as a dating and relationship coach, I am hearing one too many stories lately of relationships or relationships-to-be in which unspoken thoughts loom too large.

But imagine what our relationships would look like if we filled the gaps with open authenticity -- if the thoughts lost in the ellipses were given voice, if we could access all that tenderness and truth and bravery?

How many times do we not say what we want to say? How often do we hide behind our pride because it’s safe? What do we really wish a person would know?

The same goes for relationships as it does for dating. The vulnerability game doesn’t just end once you make it official. Understandably, some think it’s even harder—because there’s even more at stake.

It’s natural to feel afraid that you won’t be liked if you tell your truth, or that you’ll be seen as “too much.” It’s hard not to worry you feel more for someone than they feel for you. Being real is hard.

But it is only in that place of brave, bold vulnerability that we create true intimacy and connection.

In her book The Gifts of Imperfection, Brene Brown writes: "In our culture…we associate vulnerability with emotions we want to avoid such as fear, shame, and uncertainty. Yet we too often lose sight of the fact that vulnerability is also the birthplace of joy, belonging, creativity, authenticity, and love."

I think this is just a matter of practice. You find yourself in that moment in which your stomach is in knots and your heart is racing and you want to run and hide but you say I love you anyway. Or you tell your partner what you need even though you’re terrified he may think you’re too needy. Or you ask the girl you’ve been dating for a few weeks if she wants to be exclusive even though you’re not entirely sure she’s on the same page.

I’ll admit that even as a champion of open communication, I struggle with this myself.

But I know that I feel connection in communication and I feel intimacy in connection. And I don’t want to live a life void of these things.

So the next time you get the choice to put your tender heart on the line and get closer to someone, I would urge you to take a deep breath, muster up all your courage, and take that chance.