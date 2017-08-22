This is Why HR is Becoming Irrelevant

I recently had a wonderful and wide-ranging conversation with Catalina Schveninger, Global Head of Resourcing at Vodafone. Based in London, Catalina is charged with attracting the best talent to Vodafone, and helping all their people perform their best.

We spoke about her insatiable curiosity… (“I grew up in communist Romania, where information was always limited. So ever since childhood, my main driving force has been being curious about everything.”)… And about the future of work, and the future of HR.

HR Needs to Join the 21st Century

Catalina Schveninger: “I am concerned. I’m seeing many 20-somethings who don’t have the skills or attitude to thrive in a disruptive environment. In HR, this makes it difficult for us to stay current. There are so many things pulling 20-somethings in so many directions.

“Most of HR still has yet to fully understand this shift.

“HR, as practiced in most companies, is still, ‘These are the rules and policies, this is the culture, this is our leadership, this is how you need to fit in.’

“We need to do a lot more to look at things from the workforce’s perspective.

“HR needs to get much better at using data and analytics for insights as to changes it needs to make — understanding what the workforce needs are, and how to support those needs, vs. the other way around. We need to be more focused on ‘How can we fulfill your needs? From an expertise perspective? From a community, inclusion perspective?’

“This shift is very hard because HR’s current job is mostly about keeping senior management happy. Our job currently is not enough about understanding each individual’s needs.

“Look at startups. They don’t call it HR. They call it People Experience. They’re about keeping senior management happy by creating great experiences for their workers. Inclusiveness, well-being, mindfulness, and more are all part of it. They’re essentially eliminating HR, focused more on coaches and people-support.”

Data Will Drive HR’s Future

“The challenge with HR in big companies is that unless you work at places like Google, or Facebook, or Salesforce.com, HR just doesn’t have the necessary individualized workforce data to analyze. We don’t have data that tells each individual’s story from their perspective.

“Deep understanding of that data and being about to make recommendations from it is also lacking. When I pull speakers aside at HR conferences and ask them ‘How good is your data, really? And how good are your HR people at analyzing it, really?’ [Laughing…] In private, they give you a different story than what they just presented,” Catalina concluded.

The Questions HR Must Ask Themselves

I share Catalina’s concerns. For example: I recently keynoted at a top-level CLO Leadership Summit, and I asked the attendees about their use of analytics to build the future of work within their companies. Their most common response: “Our biggest data-collection efforts are so that we can justify our budgets.”

Echoing Catalina’s insights, when coaching HR execs, the toughest questions I ask them to answer for themselves include…

• How much of my time and energy is spent meeting our workforce’s needs, as they define those needs?

• How much of my time and energy is spent building tailored, individualized, personalized info-flows and learning for every individual?

• How much of my time and energy is spent being a relentless, dogged advocate for the workforce’s needs during C-suite meetings?

• What will my legacy be? If, three years from now, you were to ask 100 employees about the legacy I’ve built through my actions, how would they respond?