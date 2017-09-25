This Is Why You Need to Stop Justifying Your Parenting Choices

Over the past week, I've been thinking about a conversation I had with a friend recently. We were at a play date, with a bunch of other moms and their kids. The conversation turned, as it often does, to the stories of how our kids were born. I mentioned that both of my daughters were born via C-section.

The other thing I said - the thing that surprised me as it came out of my mouth, the words tumbling and tripping all over each other and trying to keep up with my frantic, algorithm-running, justification-seeking brain, was:

"Oh, I should point out that both of my C-sections were medically necessary.”

My friend gave me a look that said something along the lines of, “Girl, what?!”

Not because she was horrified that I hadn’t had drug-free, intervention-free, “natural”, home and/or water hypnobirths.

And if I had, it would’ve made zero difference. Zilch.

Her point was - why would you feel the need to justify that?

It was the first time I realised that, subconsciously, I was ashamed.

I believe that we all carry some secret shame when it comes to our kids, or the choices we have made as parents. We may not even realise that we carry it.

It’s there when we talk about those choices with a lowered gaze. It’s there when we talk about those choices with a self-deprecating tone. It’s our way of automatically protecting ourselves from the judgment we expect to receive in response.

That’s exactly what I did in that conversation. And it took me by surprise.

Since then, I've been trying to be more aware of my attempts to justify. Because when we unapologetically stand by our choices, we allow others to do the same.

So you gave your baby a pacifier. So you literally were your baby’s pacifier.

So you breastfed for far longer, or far shorter, than you ever thought you would. So you didn't breastfeed at all.

So your toddler gets screen time – every day, and maybe before the age recommended in those AAP guidelines we all love to quote. So you have a device-free home.

So your child still sleeps in your room, or next to you, or needs you in the room to fall asleep. So you sleep trained.

So you delayed sending your child to preschool. So your child went to day care while he or she was still a baby.

So your 18-month-old is potty trained. So your 5-year-old still wears pull-ups.

So, what?

The trouble with feeling like we need to justify our choices is that, no matter what, there will always be some book, some expert, some philosophy - someone, somewhere, out there - that completely negates that choice, which leaves you disheartened and doubting yourself.

Isn’t it enough that we made our choices, with our children’s best interests, and – controversy alert – our own needs and sanity, at heart?

I feel like that needs to be enough.

What if the greatest judgment we feel, as parents, is the judgment we pass against ourselves?