This Lava Donut Recipe Does Sweet & Spicy Like We’ve Never Seen

If you thought the Tabañero Hot Sauce x FOODBEAST Tabasutra recipe series would leave out dessert, think again. Luckily, the loveable foodie Instagram account @TheNaughtyFork assisted us with a sweet and spicy treat known as Lava Donuts.

From galaxy donuts, to sushi donuts, and the ever-popular cronut, the versatility of this doughy, sweet and sugary anytime snack seems to be ever-expanding. Now, America’s favorite donuts are about to meet their hottest hybrid form yet.

Whoever said donuts aren’t supposed to be spicy obviously isn’t open to trying new things, but that’s ok. These red hot snacks aren’t your average treat, combining the sweetness of cinnamon, with the smoothness of white chocolate set off with a dash of Tabañero Hot Sauce.

With more than 610K followers on her Instagram, The Naughty Fork is no stranger to food trends, and there’s no need to blow smoke about the deliciousness behind the lava donuts trend.

Featuring a soft, milky glaze, and a spicy filling, this fiery pastry will extinguish the flames behind your sweet tooth.

However, if you’re not an expert on Tabasutra, you might need someone to help you with this recipe, as the exotic Tabasutra grip requires a helping hand. Like the exotic tango, The Ghost takes two.

Whether you’re trying to beat the heat in summer or warm up in the winter, The Naughty Fork’s recipe for Tabañero Lava Donuts will be an instant classic.

Ingredients:

For the cake donut

1 egg

½ cup buttermilk

½ tsp white vinegar

¾ c cake flour

¼ c + 2 tbsp all purpose flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 ½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/3 c granulated sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp red food coloring

1/4 tsp baking soda

For the filling

1 c white chocolate melts

1/3 c milk

pinch of cayenne

3 ½ tsp Tabañero hot sauce

¼ tsp cinnamon

red food coloring

For the glaze

2 c powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk

½ tsp red food coloring

For the cake donut

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix dry ingredients together in a bowl – cake flour, all purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2

In another bowl, mix the butter, sugar, egg, vanilla extract, buttermilk, and food coloring until well combined. Set aside.

Step 3

In another bowl, mix together the baking soda and vinegar and bring the mixture to a foam. While this begins to foam, add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredients and give it a rough stir (do not combine well).

Step 4

Add the baking soda and vinegar to your batter and stir until combined. Pipe the batter into a well-greased donut sheet and bake for 10-13 minutes, or until fully cooked. While the donuts cool, prepare the lava filling.

For the filling

Step 5

Bring an inch of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan or pot. Rest a heat-safe bowl above the pot, not letting the bottom of the bowl touch the water. Allow the steam to gently warm the bowl. Add chocolate melts to the bowl and stir occasionally until smooth and melted.

Step 6

Remove bowl from the heat. Stir in milk, then hot sauce, cayenne, and cinnamon. Mix completely. Add red food coloring until desired "lava" color is achieved. Place into a piping bag, then inject into the donuts.

For the glaze

Step 7

Slowly add the milk to the powdered sugar in a bowl until desired consistency is found. Add food color. Dip donuts into the glaze and allow to set on a cooling rack. Enjoy!

By Evan Lancaster