This Little Body of Mine. I'm Gonna Let It Shine.

By the time you’ve hit forty, you’ve lived a lifetime. It’s true. In our hunter-gatherer days, we were lucky to live to the ripe old age of 35.

In my twenties, I knew what I didn’t like—authority, hard work, structure. I gravitated towards the music of Jeff Buckley, soul searching conversation, soda, and cigarettes. By the time I was 27, I had a hacking cough and a very strong biological clock that watered my eyes every time I saw a baby at a restaurant or at a store. I was depressed and directionless, so I decided to get healthy. It wasn’t easy. It required that I hit rock bottom. I’ll gloss over the details of my downward spiral; but nevertheless, I was there. The bright side about being at your lowest point is that there is infinite potential for upward flight.

I ditched the soda, and began running in the park every morning for a long and arduous mile. It was difficult and challenging, but it was also extremely satisfying. Running replaced my urge to smoke, and I eventually sought more ways to feel strong and empowered. I took up hiking. I absolutely loved the solidarity of ascending the mountain, and being alone with my thoughts. I learned to love the burn in my quads, knowing that I was building muscle. Exercise allowed me to feel in control of my life. At the age of 30, I added ballet to my fitness regimen. Living in Los Angeles meant that some of my fellow dance mates were retired professional ballerinas, simply seeking to continue their barre exercises. It was a unique environment of artistry and instruction, free of judgment and expectation. Los Angeles had many things to offer, and this was one of them.

Three years into my fitness journey, I was completely happy, healthy, and content. Everyday was filled with running, dancing, and hiking. I was teaching dance to elementary school children as a day job, and booking gigs as an actress. My life was balanced. Then, I met him.

One day, during my daily hour long hike, I heard footsteps behind me. I picked up my pace, as to not let the footsteps catch up to me. Said footsteps picked up its pace too. Instinctively, I picked up my pace even more, until I was literally running up the mountain. Alas, the footsteps easily caught up to me, and revealed itself to belong to a near perfect male specimen. Huffing and puffing, we shook hands and introduced ourselves. We hiked together for two hours that day, talking about so many things. We agreed to meet again the next weekend for another hike. That second hike turned into a proper date, which turned into a year and a half of courtship, which turned into a marriage proposal; all leading up to a beautiful wedding ceremony among our closest family and friends.

At 32, I was pregnant with our first child. My dreams of having a family were being realized, and the din of my biological clock was silenced by the beating heart of my son, growing inside my body. Speaking of which, my body—though pregnant—was still strapping and formidable. I had stopped running and dancing, but I continued to hike everyday. In fact, my husband and I even embarked on a babymoon to Hawaii for a hiking excursion—a last hurrah before our son was born. We traversed the majestic mountaintops and explored the glorious islands, connecting as a couple and soon-to-be parents. I felt free and unencumbered.

Two weeks after returning home from our trip, I lost my son. He was 23 weeks in utero, and he was stillborn.

What’s left of our son are pictures of us holding him at the hospital, footprints that the nursing staff thoughtfully made for us, and the ultrasound images from the many prenatal visits leading up to his stillbirth. His name was Leo, and he was our brave little lion.

I was consumed by grief and shame. I had failed my son, and my body had failed me. I could do nothing but hide from the world, and cry. Buckets and rivers of tears. Sadness became the only way I felt connected to my son again. There seemed to be no escape.

Through the help of a church support group, I was able to find a special early infant loss group, led by an extremely trained psychotherapist. Six couples, including us, met weekly for a month and a half at a nearby hospital. The program was free of charge. We shared our stories and bonded over our experiences. The psychotherapist guided us through our intense emotions, and helped us cope with our grief. Slowly I began to forgive myself, and accept the tragedy of our loss.

I started running again. It wasn’t the same. My body had changed. My thoughts were different. I felt vulnerable. Even so, I desired to be in control, and I needed to feel strong again. So I ran, and I danced—teaching classes here and there. I was grateful to move my body. It made me feel alive.

At 35 years old, I was pregnant again. This time, it was a girl. Not wanting to take any chances, I stopped exercising entirely. We found a team of doctors who specialized in high risk pregnancies. During my last two trimesters, I received weekly visits from a nurse who injected me with progesterone in an effort to avoid early labor. After a full term pregnancy, I gave birth to my beautiful daughter. She was perfect.

I jumped, all-in, into the role of mother—sore nipples, broken sleep, diapers, exhaustion. I tried to exercise when she was napping, but it seemed to hurt my body. Instead of easing myself into gentle movement, I suspect I was rushing to reclaim the body I once had. I pulled a muscle here, strained a muscle there. The effort was futile, and I was tired. Hence, I stopped trying to get my body back.

At 37, I got pregnant a third time. No longer labeled high risk and no longer needing progesterone, I welcomed my second daughter into the world. She was just as lovely and perfect as her older sister. I was complete.

We trudged through those days as a family unit—shopping for produce at the farmers market, celebrating holidays, setting up house, doing the things a young family does. Marriage is difficult though, and parenthood...even more. The love we had for our children could not sustain us; and before our youngest daughter had turned one, my husband and I separated. I was devastated.

I was alone with my daughters for almost a month, telling my parents I was fine. At the end of that month, however, I finally told my parents, “Okay, come.” And just like that, they packed up their stuff, listed their house in Houston, and drove from Texas to California to move in with me and help me take care of my girls. In my life, I will love my parents for many things, but this will be at the top of the list.

Within a week of my parents arriving in Los Angeles, I signed up for a series of exercise classes. I had been sedentary for four years, and I needed to get strong. In these classes, I was hearing new phrases like high intensity interval training, circuit training, and Tabata. Once my series of exercise classes ran out, I started hiking again. I wanted to tackle the mountain that I used to hike before I had children, but it was a monster of a mountain. Ultimately, I spent two days just visualizing the trek—the burning muscles, the gasping for air, the uncertain footing, and the rocky terrain. As I stood at the base of the mountain on the day of the hike, I told myself, “No pressure. Just have fun.” Much to my surprise, I flew up the mountain and even left people in my dust. Hiking gave me an opportunity to be alone with my thoughts—taking in the sky, the clouds, and all of nature. This time, at the end of my hike, standing on top of the mountain, I prayed. I gave thanks for my girls, my parents, my dear family and friends, and I thanked my body for carrying me.

Nowadays, I live in Texas. I followed my parents back to the lone star state. Of the things I took with me from California is a large, wall-sized mirror. It was a gift from my LA neighbor. He wanted to encourage me to continue dancing and working out. Recently, my parents and I bought a house together. My girls have their own playroom. My parents put the mirror in the playroom. Needless to say, we’re in the playroom a lot.

My mom gardens, and the girls like to help her. My dad is on drop off and pickup duty if I’m at work, which is often. I have a new family unit. It isn’t quite what I imagined; but it is beautiful, regardless. My son Leo taught me that dreams don’t always come true, but life continues...leading to new dreams and new loves.

I have yet to hike here in Texas, but I’ve taken up kickboxing full force. I love the toughness of punching and kicking. I like knowing that I can fight. Occasionally, my girls come with me to the gym. They are completely comfortable watching me do my thing. My youngest, she says, “Mommy, you have the best muscles.” My oldest, she knows how to throw straight punches, and she knows to keep her guard up. I love them both immensely.