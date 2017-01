This Little Bookworm Has Read More Than 1,000 Books -- And She's Only 4

The Three Questions, by Jon J. Muth

"Yearning to be a good person, Nikolai asks, 'When is the best time to do things? Who is the most important one? What is the right thing to do?' Sonya the heron, Gogol the monkey and Pushkin the dog offer their opinions, but their answers do not satisfy Nikolai. He visits Leo, an old turtle who lives in the mountains. While there, he helps Leo with his garden and rescues an injured panda and her cub, and in so doing, finds the answers he seeks. As Leo explains, 'There is only one important time, and that time is now. The most important one is always the one you are with. And the most important thing is to do good for the one who is standing at your side.' Moral without being moralistic, the tale sends a simple and direct message unfreighted by pomp or pedantry." -- Publishers Weekly