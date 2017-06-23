This Man Getting Owned By A Giant Umbrella Is Truly Iconic

Mother Nature is a saucy minx.

In this delightful video from Friday’s Ireland AM show, weatherman Deric Ó h’Artagáin attempted to do his job in the rainy conditions, but was interrupted by whipping winds.

Armed with an enormous orange umbrella, Deric was in the middle of telling viewers what to expect for the day’s conditions when a gust of wind inverted the umbrella and dragged him off-camera in a beautifully comedic moment.

The show cut to Deric’s laughing co-hosts, who quipped “Welcome to Friday!” and “Don’t mess with Mother Nature.” Deric reappeared, unharmed, but the same cannot be said for the umbrella.