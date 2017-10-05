This man travelled from San Francisco to Lahore on a motorcycle, aiming to promote a positive image of Pakistan.

In April, UKVibe.TV visited the cities of Pakistan to film ten episodes of ‘Success Stories’ with ten individuals who they believe are the game-changers of Pakistan. Read more about the project here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/g...

https://www.instagram.com/adifferentagenda

The sixth episode of 'Success Stories // The Pakistan Edition' is with Moin Khan.

Moin Khan is a motorcyclist, adventurer and founder of 'A Different Agenda’. He travelled from San Francisco to Lahore on a Honda CBR 600 F4i sport bike in 2011.

His sole purpose for this trip was to set out and document the views of people around the world on the subject of Pakistan and their reactions to stories about the country. Aiming to reduce the gap in the world’s perception of Pakistan, Moin successfully promoted a positive image of his beautiful country!

Moin talks about his epic motorcycle journey, how he invites people across the world to visit Pakistan and where he gets his inspiration from all on his ‘Success Stories’ episode below.

LIKE UKVibe.TV on Facebook!