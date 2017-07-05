This Man's Tweets Cryptically Pay Homage To A Smash Mouth Classic

We may not be the sharpest tools in the shed, but this guy has us believing in the craft of tweeting.
Richard Cook, who works for Spotify according to his Twitter bio, has executed the cryptic Twitter message to end all cryptic Twitter messages. For a week beginning June 27, he posted carefully worded tweets, paying specific attention to the first word of each.
With the final word, Cook revealed what he’d been doing on Tuesday, calling on readers follow the clever trail down his Twitter timeline.
In reverse order, Cook had spelled out the first verse of Smash Mouth’s iconic hit, “All Star.”
It’s delightfully artful, twisted and mischievously perfect all at the same time. For reference, here’s the first verse:
Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me
I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed
She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb
In the shape of an “L” on her forehead
And here’s the whole string of tweets, for your singing pleasure:
No word from Smash Mouth (yes, we reached out) about whether or not the group appreciates this ode to their hit song, but we’ll update this post accordingly if we hear back.
