This Man's Tweets Cryptically Pay Homage To A Smash Mouth Classic

We may not be the sharpest tools in the shed, but this guy has us believing in the craft of tweeting.

Richard Cook, who works for Spotify according to his Twitter bio, has executed the cryptic Twitter message to end all cryptic Twitter messages. For a week beginning June 27, he posted carefully worded tweets, paying specific attention to the first word of each.

With the final word, Cook revealed what he’d been doing on Tuesday, calling on readers follow the clever trail down his Twitter timeline.

In reverse order, Cook had spelled out the first verse of Smash Mouth’s iconic hit, “All Star.”

Somebody OUGHTA GO BACK AND READ THE FIRST WORD OF MY TWEETS FOR THE LAST WEEK. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

It’s delightfully artful, twisted and mischievously perfect all at the same time. For reference, here’s the first verse:

Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me

I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed

She was looking kind of dumb with her finger and her thumb

In the shape of an “L” on her forehead

And here’s the whole string of tweets, for your singing pleasure:

Once seen, cannot be unseen. https://t.co/UvRT5k2zda — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

"Told you this was a terrible terrible idea" - my last words as I starve to death trying this new fad diet pic.twitter.com/NZznz4vOHz — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

ME: GoT-based advertising is so overdone and bad, i'm glad we're past all that



KFC: hold my fries pic.twitter.com/bzv041TwnC — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

The state of this. https://t.co/VghleNUtZH — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

World War Three confirmed. https://t.co/gVA0S0tuif — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

Is this planet truly beyond saving? Did we go too far? https://t.co/91geMNyXiH — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 4, 2017

Gonna be a long train home pic.twitter.com/XuUkye7K6Y — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

Roll my eyes at people who tag their friends into Facebook videos of cool things abroad that they'll never go to or experience. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

ME: I need to start taking my LinkedIn more seriously



ALSO ME: pic.twitter.com/Ga17X3U0MP — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

I played myself https://t.co/slFIEXrT67 — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

Ain’t ever gonna describe my shopping as a “haul”. I simply won’t ever do it. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

Sharpest take of the week https://t.co/luyRlaVh7Z — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 3, 2017

In my newsfeed and I love it? pic.twitter.com/cHL5TT1Edp — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 2, 2017

The boy. Drinking bourbon through a cow's bone marrow. @SmokeWorksBBQ pic.twitter.com/ZRCgXHh7Sp — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 2, 2017

Shed loads of reasons to play Risk Legacy. https://t.co/DhSnZrifbZ — Richard Cook (@cookywook) July 2, 2017

She will inexplicably be a giant screaming gramophone



^ My prediction for the return of Audrey in Twin Peaks Season 3. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Was this the point at which civilisation ended?



"That place where the wave finally broke and rolled back" ??? pic.twitter.com/hLNNc0jA07 — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Looking closely at the trailers, it seems Inhumans and Jumanji 2 both take place on the island from Lost. pic.twitter.com/tT0K5pWyRT — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Kind of mad that in other counties their public holidays aren’t all Mondays, so they get these weird ‘bridge days’ off AKA free holiday days — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Of course. I use the same excuse in practically every meeting I attend these days. pic.twitter.com/C3ad5AmqkT — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Dumb question, but is there an app which automatically saves money based on what you can afford and there’s a £10 signup code offer? Anyone? — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

With every fibre of my being I do hereby declare that I will never knowingly watch a single episode of Love Island. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Her opinions seem particularly out of place given that we live in progressive Europe and it's LITERALLY Pride month. https://t.co/vJaFiec5VT — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 30, 2017

Finger never recognised by macbook/phone fingerprint scanners. Might as well smear grease on them at setup to save time. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

And I hear that George Osborne is now attempting to manually boost the economy by personally doing every job in it. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

Her is a film that I still think about loads. Not just the technology, but the overall aesthetic, which I hope to one day achieve. pic.twitter.com/nBBeoWONCW — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

Thumb up review for Baby Driver. Very decent soundtrack too. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

In ten years time, it'll be revealed that all of Neil Buchanan's big art attacks were themselves part of an even LARGER art attack. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

The police cba to look at the CCTV directly overlooking the bike rack, so I guess I'm never getting my bike back 😢 pic.twitter.com/33OLKaWTlP — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 29, 2017

Shape of the magic money tree pic.twitter.com/lKyNIMw2nl — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 28, 2017

Of course, follower numbers is a meaningless metric.

But that doesn't stop me endlessly obsessing over it daily. — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 28, 2017

An enormous thanks to each and every one of my now 600 followers ❤️ — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 28, 2017

L

O

L pic.twitter.com/DadjjPBCVN — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 28, 2017

On what planet is an in-hospital Burger King a good idea? pic.twitter.com/8ynBEhetRe — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 27, 2017

Her.

She's ruthless, cunning, and will do anything to hold onto power. I didn't say her name, but she just popped into your head didn't she? pic.twitter.com/65wZCWOyT7 — Richard Cook (@cookywook) June 27, 2017