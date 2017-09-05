This Mario Kart Tour Is The Ultimate Way To See Tokyo

By Swirled

Instagram/@maricarjp

Obsessed with Mario Kart? You may freak out over this new go-kart tour that will remind you of your favorite childhood video game. Even better: the tour is located in the heart of Tokyo. Think you can handle it?

Thrillist reports that MariCAR, the wild touring company behind the excursion, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience in which you can drive your own go-kart in costume around Tokyo. You can coordinate with friends to dress as the characters in the original Mario Kart game — or just wear what you want.

The company provides the go karts, accompanying equipment, a short training session and a guide for just $70 per person. The price is definitely worth it considering the tour is a full two hours.

It's also worth noting that you must have an international driver's license in order to hit the streets. Don't worry — you can pick one up in no time by applying here.

Instagram/@maricarjp

If you can’t get enough of Mario Kart and want to live out your wildest dreams (sans terrifying red shells and banana peels) take the tour and see for yourself. Let’s a-go!