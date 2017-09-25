This Might Be American Blasphemy

The National Anthem needs to be changed.

Around the NFL this past weekend teams took different paths to recognize the problem of the Star Spangled Banner. Some teams linked arms, others stayed in the locker room.

The catalyst of the protests remains black balled for his stand and statements.

The ancestors of 15% of our population lived in chains. This portion of the population has not had the political power needed to gain required common respect.

Until now.

As the remaining 85% of Americans are exposed to body cameras of police brutality that goes unpunished, there is a slow awakening that African-America has made their case.

The 85% have choices as to what is more appalling: poverty with no hope of escape, educational systems that seem to be a pipeline to prison or just the general attitude some of our fellow Americans as they shout down those who are using non-violent protest to make their point.

Irony:

Asking people whose ancestors were slaves in 1814 to stand for a ditty saying how free the place was.

When we listen and absorb the words of the Star Spangled Banner in a different, and maybe more modern light, we can see why African-America has a legit beef.

The words informing the world we are “Land of the Free” was written in 1814 by some guy who owned slaves and prosecuted those who would try to free these slaves.

Weird mores imposed by our culture to stand and approve of this poem is surreal.

As is the time for the Confederate Stars and Bars to be relegated to museums and Statues of Robert E Lee to be toppled (fwiw, Robert E Lee broke his oath to protect and defend the United States when he chose Virginia over the rest of the country), it is time for a new National Anthem.

African-America is more responsible for the creation of this country than the Ellis Island immigrants of my ancestors. Yes, the ancestors of slaves are more American than I am; some white Italian/Irish guy from Philly. My people arrived well after the Civil War was decided and well before suffrage has been really extended to this minority.

The African-American segment of the population has a beef with the National Anthem, I am listening.

As the case has been made, we have to become willing to see how to change the situation to accommodate other fellow Americans.

Do we write a new singable anthem?

Do we pick from the catalog already created?

Our Country is changing, we are becoming more aware of who we are.