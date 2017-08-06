What do 10.5 cups of sugar, 129 teaspoons of pepper, 24 tubes of toothpaste, 480 bananas and 11,000 oranges have in common?

According to this fascinating but rather macabre AsapSCIENCE video, they all have the potential to kill a human being if consumed all at once.

The viral clip by the popular YouTubers, entitled “This Much Will Kill You Pt. 2” (watch part one here), also expounds on other potentially deadly quantities. How hot or cold would it have to be to threaten human life, and how many X-rays could an individual endure?