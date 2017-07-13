This Music Video About Senior Dogs Will Melt Your Heart! Watch This!

Mr. Mo Project teamed up with singer/songwriters Dan Tillery and David G. to write a happy and heartwarming song about senior dog adoption and HooplaHa-Only Good News was there to create a music video that will inspire dog lovers everywhere!

The Mr. Mo Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group started by Chris and Mariesa Hughes that has been responsible for saving countless shelter dogs nationwide since 2011. In honor of the life of their late and beloved senior dog Mr. Mo, the organization and the amazing Mr. Mo dog rescue community have saved over 200 senior dogs. As part of the program, the senior dogs' medical and veterinary costs are covered for life while in their forever foster home, which averages $25,000 a month. The program currently has 92 senior dogs in foster homes.

Chris & Mariesa's undeniable love for dogs led them to collaborate with singer/songwriter Dan Tillery and his producer Dave G. to tell the story of senior dogs and how they too need love, support, and a forever home!

Here's Why You Should Adopt a Senior Dog!

From this connection, Chris and Mariesa asked Dan, along with his producer/guitarist Dave G. to write Never Too Old To Love and HooplaHa – Only Good News to produce this very special music video. You can download the song Never Too Old To Love on Amazon or iTunes.

The Music Video was Produced by HooplaHa – Only Good News.

Executive Producers - Rob Hess & Chris Hughes

Directed By - Varya Rootwood

Director of Photography – Jorge Arzac

Special thanks to the CaNine to 5, Clifton Park, NY.

Life in the Dog House is an original HooplaHa series about Chris and Mariesa Hughes and their 9 rescue dogs: Meatball, Money, The Stig, Tejas, Quinn, Sammy, Mabel, Frank, and the only lady in the pack, a Pit Bull named Gremlin.