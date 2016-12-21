This 'Nasty' T-Shirt Has Raised Over $100,000 For Planned Parenthood

We donated $100,165 to Planned Parenthood!!!! We're still taking orders and the donations will continue! THANK YOU to everyone who's been a part of this crazy whirlwind. We just launched a new 18-month planner on the site...check it out! 🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Google Ghost (@googleghostpress) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:14pm PST